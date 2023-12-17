She destroyed her best friend’s car because she charged her for money she lent her for Karol G’s concert (IMAGES)

A Woman from Mexico Destroys Best Friend’s Car Over Unpaid Debt

A shocking incident in Mexico has gone viral after a woman destroyed her best friend’s car over an unpaid debt. The incident occurred in the Venustiano Carranza municipality in the state of Puebla and was captured by security cameras.

According to reports from the newspaper Millennium, the woman arrived at her friend’s house with her face covered and armed with a hammer. She then proceeded to attack the windows of the vehicle before making a threat and running away.

In a disturbing turn of events, hooded men later arrived at the victim’s house and also attacked the property. Despite being masked, the victim was able to identify the attacker and report her to the authorities, who managed to capture her.

The reason for the attack was revealed to be a debt owed by the victim for money that was loaned for a concert featuring Karol G. The incident has sparked outrage and concern for the escalation of violence over financial disputes.

The attacker’s actions have raised serious concerns about the issue of unpaid debts and the potential for violence and retaliation. Authorities are urging individuals to handle financial matters in a peaceful and legal manner in order to avoid such extreme and dangerous outcomes.

Share this: Facebook

X

