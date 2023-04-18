She drove to the wrong house the owner killed | Info

The man decided to go outside with a firearm and shoot at the car.

A US man has been charged with second-degree murder after he shot and killed a 20-year-old woman who drove her car into the driveway of his house by mistake. Kailyn Gillis was with three other people in New York state on Saturday. They accidentally pulled into the driveway of Kevin Monahan, 65, in the town of Hebron. As they were about to turn around, Monahan fired at the car, hitting Kaylin.

"This is a very sad case. Young people were looking for a friend's house and ended up at this man's house who decided to go outside with a firearm and shoot at the car. The incident took place in a rural area where the approaches to houses are often poorly lit at night. None of the group exited the vehicle or attempted to enter Monahan's home before he opened fire," Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said at a news conference, adding:

“Obviously no one from the vehicle posed a threat. There was no reason for Monahan to feel threatened,” he added. The victim’s companions moved away from the house after the shooting and sought help in a nearby town, but paramedics pronounced the girl dead. “Monahan was unwilling to cooperate with the investigation and refused to come out of his home to speak with police,” the sheriff’s office said.

