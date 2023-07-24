she is the first in Italy to have obtained the drug for self-administration

Gloria, 78-year-old cancer patient from Veneto, is dead Sunday July 23rd at 10:25 through assisted suicide: it’s there second person in Italy to have chosen to die with this practice, legal under certain conditions by the sentence of the Constitutional Court 242/2019 on the Cappato-Antoniani case. It is announced by theLuca Coscioni Association.

Who was Gloria

Glory actually it’s a fictional name. What is important, however, is not so much what is reported in the documents, but the story that concerned it.

The 78-year-old died at her home after being injured self-administered the lethal drug through the equipment provided by the local health authority.

The medically assisted suicide procedure took place under the medical supervision of Dr Mario Riccio, General counselor of the Luca Coscioni Association, which he had assisted in 2006 Piergiorgio Welby and had been the trusted doctor of Federico Carboni, tetraplegic, first Italian – il June 16, 2022 – to have requested and obtained access to the technique in the Marche region.

Gloria is the second resident in Veneto, after Stefano Gheller, suffering from muscular dystrophy, to have obtained the verification of the conditions to be able to access assisted suicide and the relative favorable opinion from the health company and the ethics committee. While in Italy, as far as there is news, it is the fourth time it has happened.

Marco Cappato’s statement

“Right now our thoughts go to the Gloria’s family, al Husband, close to her until the last moment. Even if Gloria had to wait a few months, she chose to proceed to Italy to have her and her beloved family beside her feel free in your country“, they declared Philomena Gallo e Marco Cappato, national secretary and treasurer of the Luca Coscioni Association.

For the Luca Coscioni Association “it was spared an end which he wouldn’t have wanted tothanks to the rules established by the Consulta and thanks to the correctness and humanity of the Veneto health system and the regional institutions presided over by Luke Zaia”.

The process followed by Gloria to die

As reconstructed by Ansa, Gloria asked Marco Cappato information to go in Swiss and then, once he learned that he could proceed in Italy, he chose to ask for the verification of the conditions and to proceed with i his loved ones close to his house.

He then reached out Philomena Gallo, lawyer and secretary of the Luca Coscioni association, who also followed her in the request and verification phase together with the legal team of the Luca Coscioni association, formally starting the process in November 2022.

The definitive go-ahead from the regional health authority and the Ethics Committee for verifying the conditions for accessing Gloria’s medically assisted suicide had arrived on March 30, 2023.

Nell’April 2023after a series of discussions with Gloria’s lawyers, the health company communicated the type of drug suitable to be able to proceed and the methods of recruitment to be able to proceed.

Il 19 maggio 2023after the request for clarification on the supply of the drug and the instrumentation, the company communicated that it would supply the necessaryself-administration of the lethal drug.

On 12 July 2023 Gloria made an appeal to the president of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, so that the renewal of the checks on the existence of the requirements, before the delivery of the drug and the equipment, could be carried out as soon as possible given the worsening of his condition.

The doctors, after 5 days, verified that the lady still had full capacity for self-determination e self-administer the drug despite the progress of the disease.

The precedents in Italy: Federico Carboni, but not only

Federico Carboni, on June 16, 2022, was the first Italian to have had access to medically assisted suicide in Italy, but not wanting to wait any longer to also request assistance from the National Health Service in the final phase, had to bear the costs of the drug and the machinery, then purchased thanks to a fundraiser opened by the Luca Coscioni Association.

In addition to Federico Carboni and Gloria, two other Italians had also obtained the go-ahead from the Ethics Committee of the region to which they belong (which is the last step) and are therefore now free to choose the most appropriate moment to confirm their wishes or possibly change their initial intentions: it is Stefano Gheller e ‘Antonio’.

On the other hand, many Italians are still forced to emigrate in Switzerland.

Among those assisted by Marco Cappato eh civil disobedient enrolled in Civil Aid – underlines the Luca Coscioni Association – there are the stories of Italians who were not dependent on classic treatments aimed at life support attributable to a restrictive interpretation of the Consulta’s sentence, such as Elena, Romano, Massimiliano e Paola.

For the attention of the judiciary the verification of the facts exposed for the help provided to the four of them by Marco Cappato, Chiara Lalli, Felicetta Maltese e Virginia River, assisted by the lawyer Philomena Gallo and by the legal board of the Luca Coscioni association. It will have to be established, as the defendants want to demonstrate, whether their condition could be described as “dependent on life-sustaining treatments”.

Others would like to access voluntary assisted dying and they are pending verification of conditionsbut ended up trapped in the quicksand of bureaucratic delays (the story of Laura Santi in Umbria and of Anna in Friuli Venezia Giulia), forced to an interminable journey in the law courts, while their health deteriorates.

Finally there are cases, reports the Association, such as those of Fabio Ridolfi e Giampaolo, forced to give up the long and tiring journey by choosing them despite the use of suspension of therapies and one slow death under deep sedation with detachment of nutrition and hydration.

