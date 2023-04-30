She participates in She Is The Music in Milan with The Spanish Wave

The Spanish Wave encourages you to be part of the 2023 edition of She Is The Music Songwriting Camp that will take place in Milan (Italy) between the November 20 and 24 . The initiative was born as a collaboration between The Spanish Wave and Italia Music Export. If you are one of the creative women who work in the exciting world of music, there is no doubt that this is a proposal that may interest you, and a lot.

The camp will take place at the LePark studios in Milan during Milano Music Week, an event that attracts the main players in the Italian music industry. In this camp you will be able to work for five days with six Italian female artists who will join six international creators to work together on new material. It is the first camp aimed exclusively at women and which, thanks to The Spanish Wave, you have the opportunity to access. A music panel organized by all the associations involved is also being planned to establish synergies between artists and discuss the role of women in the music scene.