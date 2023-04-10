Home World She poured poison in her coffee and claims that she is not guilty Info
Banja Luka resident Nina Ninković (57) declared today in the Banjaluka District Court that she is not guilty of the attempted murder of a TS work colleague in December last year, according to the indictment brought against her by the District Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Ninković is accused of having, in the period from December 8 to 21, 2022, in the premises of the Republic Pedagogical Institute of the RS in Banja Luka, where she was employed as an inspector – educational advisor, with the intention of killing the assistant director of TS, poured an open substance that can cause death.

She is accused of having on two occasions, on 8.12.2022. and again on 9/12/2022. year, hiding from other employees, entered office number 17 in the morning, which is used by the boss, before she arrived at work.

“Knowing that she drinks coffee every morning, which is prepared for her in the cafeteria of the Republic Pedagogical Institute and served every working day morning on the desk in the office, she poured an unspecified amount of an agent that can cause death, because it contains sodium, into her cup of coffee hypochlorite, which is available over the counter in cleaning, disinfecting and bleaching products,” the indictment states.

It is added that TS did not drink the coffee because of the suspicious smell.

Then, on December 21, 2022, around 7:55 a.m., Ninković came to the office in the same way, and took out of her pocket a green PVC bag with the inscription “anticide, cockroach”, which contained powder, which she knew was dangerous and harmful to people’s health. In the indictment, it is specified that the chemical composition is fipronil, a substance that is harmful to human health and that leads to organ damage upon repeated exposure.

“She poured the contents of that bag into the coffee in a red cup, which she knew was prepared for the injured party, and which was on her office desk. “She mixed the contents with a spoon, and shortly afterwards left the office, taking care not to be noticed,” the indictment concluded.

Ninković was discovered based on the video recorded by the installed cameras, after which she was soon arrested.

