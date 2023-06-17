SHE REMOVED IN THE MOVIE “LET’S MAKE LOVE” AND EVERYONE REMEMBERS HER AS MITA’S DAUGHTER: Did you know about this role of Danica Maksimović? | Entertainment

Actress Danica Maksimović is one of the most popular domestic actresses whose career has been going on for decades. She worked in theater, film, series and a children’s show…

Source: YouTube/screenshot/Domaci films and series

Danica Maksimović is one of the most popular and beloved Serbian actresses. Along with the roles she played in theater, film and television, the audience loved to listen to and read her interviews, but also took a look at her social networks to see “how she looks in the seventh decade”.

Danica, according to many, “hasn’t changed” since she starred in the film “Let’s Love” alongside Lepa Brena, which, as she once said, “she didn’t even want to film”, which she often proves with pictures and videos from the beach or by the pool.



See description SHE REMOVED IN THE MOVIE “LET’S MAKE LOVE” AND EVERYONE REMEMBERS HER AS MITA’S DAUGHTER: Did you know about this role of Danica Maksimović? Hide description Source: YouTube/screenshot/Domaci films and seriesNo. picture: 10

1 / 10 Source: YouTube/screenshot/Domaci films and seriesNo. picture: 10

2 / 10 Source: YouTube/screenshot/Domaci films and seriesNo. picture: 10

3 / 10 AD Source: YouTube/screenshot/Domaci films and seriesNo. picture: 10

4 / 10 Source: YouTube/screenshot/Domaci films and seriesNo. picture: 10

5 / 10 Source: YouTube/screenshot/Domaci films and seriesNo. picture: 10

6 / 10 AD Source: YouTube/screenshot/Domaci films and seriesNo. picture: 10

7 / 10 Source: YouTube/screenshot/Domaci films and seriesNo. picture: 10

8 / 10 Source: YouTube/screenshot/Domaci films and seriesNo. picture: 10

9 / 10 AD See also Coronavirus in the world: USA, towards third dose for over 65 or immunosuppressed Source: YouTube/screenshot/Domaci films and seriesNo. picture: 10

10 / 10

Danica was born in Reljinci, and when she was less than a year old, she moved with her parents to Aranđelovac, where she grew up, finished elementary school, and then high school. For many years she was involved in folklore and ballet, and in the 19th she moved to Belgrade, where she entered the Faculty of Dramatic Arts.

She played her first film role in 1980 in the film Hajduk. Along with Tanja Bošković, Milenko Pavlov and Radet Marjanović, she was the host of the theater repertoire of the Terazije Theater for a long time.

She won the Sterija Award for her role in the play “Lucretija or the Glutton”. The youngest audience remembers Maksimović for the role of the villa Ravijojla in the short children’s television series “Wolf’s Corner” from 1986, as and for the role of aunt Lija, to whom she lent her voice, in the series “Good night children”.

Remember this show:



Good night children – Danica Maksimović Source: YouTube/Shadow HDI

She also played significant roles in the films: “Sabinianka”, “Hello Inspector”, “Ball on the Water”, “Tight Skin” in which she played alongside the legendary Nikola Simić and Ružica Sokić, “Let’s Love”, “Night in my House mothers”, “Zona Zamfirova”, “Charleston za Ognjenka” and “Amanet”, as well as in the TV series: “Jelena”, “Foxes”, “Wounded Eagle”, “Urgentni centar” and “Sinđelići”.

Her longtime partner is Tode Lolić, with whom she has son of Miloš Lolictheater director.

Source: MONDO, Stefan Stojanović, Instagram/danymaksi