She Sounds claims the role of women in the music industry

The event, whose first edition took place in March of this year, aims to promote female musical talent and value their work through a network of support and collaboration in all facets of the musical creative process. The event culminates with a series of performances: in this new installment, emerging female artists such as Yarea, Lusillon, Gala Noll, Elena Rose, Yamie Safdie y Anna Colom.

During the celebration of She Sounds, some of the hot topics in the industry will be discussed: specifically, on the 5th, Latin Music and Successful Composers will be discussed; on the 6th, Artificial Intelligence together with another conference entitled “Don’t let the music stop”, and on the 7th with “Así es Gorgona” and “Rompiendo el Ritmo” the cycle of presentations for this edition will close. Simultaneously, composition sessions will be organized with artists, composers, producers and sound technicians.

