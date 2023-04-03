Home World She stole her husband and her job, and now she wants to send her to another country! | Fun
The problems that “Anja” is facing due to the exchange of identities with her sister are increasing. Although she tries to fully assume her role in the family, Denis’s life and at work, she does not manage to hide all her shortcomings.

Situations in which she can easily be discovered keep coming, and unable to solve the tasks at work by herself, she invites “Jana” to dinner, who unknowingly helps her with the problem with the Romanians. In order to further cover things up, “Anja” tries to convince “Jana” to leave the country and go to study abroad, where she realizes for the first time that her sister wants to get rid of her.

How will “Anja’s” drama at work end, will she make a wrong step and will she discover her true identity at some point – find out today at 3 pm and then at 10 pm on Kurir TV!

