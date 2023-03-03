For years he covered up the fugitive of his brother, the boss Matteo Messina Denaro, he kept the cash of the “family” from which the Trapani godfather drew copiously for his expenses and managed the transmission network of the “pizzini” which allowed the mafia boss to maintain relations with his own and dispose of the economic and strategic matters of Cosa Nostra. A leading role was conquered by Rosalia Messina Moneyfirst of the four sisters of the boss, who today she was arrested by the Carabinieri del Ros on charges of mafia association.

The investigation An investigation coordinated by the Palermo prosecutor’s office which added another piece to the complex reconstruction of Matteo Messina Denaro’s very long inaction. Woman of unshakable mafia faith Rosetta, as they call her in the family, married Filippo Guttadauro, brother of the mafia boss of Brancaccio, Giuseppe, in prison on the so-called white life sentence after serving 14 years for mafia association. The same fate had the woman’s son, Francesco, the favorite nephew of Messina Denaro who is expiating a final sentence of 16 years also for the mafia. His daughter Lorenza Guttadauro, a lawyer, has been assisting his uncle since the day of his arrest.

he clan A criminal saga that of Messina Denaro with don Ciccio progenitor of the blood family and the mafia. They found him dead on November 30, 199, while he had been on the run for eight years, fully dressed and ready for burial. A phone call to the switchboard of the Castelvetrano police station warned the police that there was a body on the street. Of his 6 children, the heir to the throne, Matteo, ended up in jail after 30 years on the run, while Salvatore, the eldest, released from prison in 2006 after serving a long sentence for the mafia, was re-arrested in 2010 on the same charges.