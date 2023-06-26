Sheikh’s daughter broke tradition | Entertainment

The daughter of the famous Qatari Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Sheikha Hind Bint Hamad Al Thani, visited Madrid, and with her appearance and styling, she left everyone in awe!

Source: Profimedia

Sheikh Hamad ibn Khalifa al-Thani, the former emir of Qatar, and his wife Sheikha Moza ibn Nasser are considered to be one of the most influential people in the Arab world. They have seven children, and their daughter Hinda has now surprised everyone. She visited Madrid on the occasion of the end of the academic year of the music school “Reine Sofia” in the museum of the same name, which was organized by the former Spanish Queen Sofia, and on that occasion she surprised everyone with her choice of styling.

She appeared in a black and burgundy dress that was floor-length, on high heels, and she completed the entire styling with pieces of jewelry, as well as an interesting purse. She was shining, and everyone was surprised by the fact that the favorite of the Qatari sheikh did not wear a hijab, but her long black wavy hair fell over her shoulders.

Since different codes of conduct apply in Šapnia, this time she decided to omit the symbol of Arab women, and her mother did the same during her official visits to other countries.



Since Sheikha Moza is considered one of the most beautiful ladies in the Arab world with perfect fashion taste, comments could be heard that her daughter tried to surpass her with this move.

Hinda has been happily married to Sheikh Faisal bin Thani al-Thani for 13 years. The glamorous wedding was organized in 2010 in Doha, and the crown of their love is six children – five sons and a daughter. She is also very popular on social networks, with around 200,000 people following her on Instagram alone.

Her posts are mainly about children and the way of raising and educating them. In addition, many followers are delighted with her clothing style.

Sports activities are part of her everyday life, and two years ago she even ran a triathlon in Hamburg.

