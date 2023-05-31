SHELL ITALIA HOLDING Agreement signed for the acquisition of 40% of Bloomfeet – Companies

Shell Italia Holding has announced that it has signed an agreement for the acquisition of 40% of the capital of Bloomfleet, a company specialized in the development and offer of integrated solutions for company mobility, including: management of the corporate fleet, management of electronic toll and parking services, electric vehicle recharges, automated management of fines reports.

Mobility services are made available through an IT platform owned by Bloomfleet which allows integrated management through a portal and software application for smartphones and tablets.

“Bloomfleet’s agility in responding to the rapid evolutions in the mobility sector and the great usability, completeness and intuitiveness of the technological platform make Bloomfleet the ideal partner to complete the mobility offer of Shell Fleet Solution in Italy, whose cards fuel and electric cards Bloomfleet is already an authorized reseller” declared Claudio Covini, President of Shell Italia Holding.

“Shell’s entry into the Bloomfleet structure represents the right lever for us to further accelerate our growth ambitions in the corporate and employee mobility market,” said Maurilio Ladaga, CEO of Bloomfleet.