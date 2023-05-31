Home » SHELL ITALIA HOLDING Agreement signed for the acquisition of 40% of Bloomfeet – Companies
World

SHELL ITALIA HOLDING Agreement signed for the acquisition of 40% of Bloomfeet – Companies

by admin
SHELL ITALIA HOLDING Agreement signed for the acquisition of 40% of Bloomfeet – Companies

Shell Italia Holding has announced that it has signed an agreement for the acquisition of 40% of the capital of Bloomfleet, a company specialized in the development and offer of integrated solutions for company mobility, including: management of the corporate fleet, management of electronic toll and parking services, electric vehicle recharges, automated management of fines reports.

Mobility services are made available through an IT platform owned by Bloomfleet which allows integrated management through a portal and software application for smartphones and tablets.

“Bloomfleet’s agility in responding to the rapid evolutions in the mobility sector and the great usability, completeness and intuitiveness of the technological platform make Bloomfleet the ideal partner to complete the mobility offer of Shell Fleet Solution in Italy, whose cards fuel and electric cards Bloomfleet is already an authorized reseller” declared Claudio Covini, President of Shell Italia Holding.

“Shell’s entry into the Bloomfleet structure represents the right lever for us to further accelerate our growth ambitions in the corporate and employee mobility market,” said Maurilio Ladaga, CEO of Bloomfleet.

See also  South Korea expresses strong protest against Dokdo's sovereignty claim in Japan's "Diplomatic Blue Book" - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

The company Forma Ideale received the “Consumer’s Favorite”...

Tijana Milentijević about the video in which the...

Protesters unfurl a mega flag of Serbia in...

the crane of the camera “runs over” one...

SAF-HOLLAND Spare parts management will be entrusted to...

South Korea’s first same-sex marriage bill

Summary: The 76th World Health Assembly concluded with...

Novak Djokovic has angered the Kosovo tennis federation

“Artem Uss escaped from Italy thanks to a...

“Kosovo is the heart of Serbia”: Djokovic’s message...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy