SHELL / Venaria Reale (TO): European meeting with lubricant distributors – Companies on 23 May

On Tuesday 23 May 2023, Shell will host lubricant distributors from all over Europe at its first Commercial Road Transport (CRT) Forum inside the Reggia di Venaria Reale in Turin: this is the first edition of this very European initiative.

Entitled “Powering progress together to keep the industry in motion”, the event will address the latest regulatory and policy trends affecting the industry and how lubricant technology, with its innovative solutions, can enable fleets to improve efficiency and control costs on the path to decarbonisation.

The round table of the event, entitled “Driving Fleets Forward: How to deliver Commercial Road Transport efficiency today and tomorrow” will see the intervention of important industry experts, including:

1) Thomas de Boer- Vice President, Shell Commercial Road Transport; 2) Giacomo Rossi- Senior Mobility Europe Consultant, Frost & Sullivan; 3) Giandomenico Fioretti – Head of Alternative Propulsion Business Development, IVECO Truck Business Unit; 4) Jochem de Graaf- CEO, Travis Road Services.