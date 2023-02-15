Gordan Petrić talked about the duel with Šerif, but he couldn’t help but mention the heavy defeat in the Superliga.

Source: YouTube/FK Partizan Belgrade/Screenshot

Partizan somehow managed to reach Moldova, where they will play the first match of the knockout phase on Thursday Conference leagues against Sheriff from Tiraspol. You don’t go to that match in a good mood, because the black and white team suffered a heavy defeat in the Superliga after Mladost GAT overcame them and defeated them 4:0.

Coach Gordan Petrić took responsibility for this failure and pointed out that he was naive and that some things that happened outside the club influenced the defeat.

“There are reasons why this happened. I’m sorry that I didn’t react to some situations earlier, maybe prevented that defeat, the problem is not my naivety in terms of who came out and what system we presented. I was naive during the week and did not react. Some players have burdened themselves with training outside “Zemunel” and this has been noticed. It’s happened in the past, when I was talking from the sidelines that it can be solved, but until you step into someone’s shoes… In any case, those who train with private trainers should pay attention. That was my naivetyPetrić said clearly.

There will be some changes in the team, but not drastic. What is certain is that Zlatan Šehović will start on the left flank, who will replace Slobodan Urošević, who has two cards.

“There will be no drastic changes compared to Saturday. They deserved it with their behavior, efforts and games during the preparations, and tomorrow they will run a recognizable team that we have already seen in Europe.“, the black and white strategist was clear.

Last season, Sherif produced great European results and he wants to do the same now, and because of that, the team from Humska expects a very difficult match.

“In recent years, Sherif has played a lot of quality matches in Europe, it is difficult to play against him, there are a lot of foreigners, I expect a tough match. We need to offer some answers during the encounter. I never mention individuals, I talk about the team. It will be late on Thursday and cold, but I hope both teams will show quality football. I watched Sheriff during the build-up, but some of the players signed in the last transfer window are not allowed to play on Thursday. I don’t even know who will play, six to eight footballers left, some came, which is something new for us. After ten minutes we will see what awaits us. It’s good that it’s a double-header, which is different from the group stage, when you have six matches,” he emphasized.

After all, this is only the first half of the doubleheader, and considering the rule change, Partizan would have an excellent result even with a minimal defeat.

“Since there is no longer a double away goal rule, a 0:0, 1:1, 1:0 or even 0:1 result can be favorable for us. There’s plenty to play for, we’ll see where this takes us. He doesn’t drink water now to say that 1:0 is a good result, but it turned out differentlyGordan Petrić added.