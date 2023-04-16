Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (Xbox Series X | S Xbox One Digital)

The game

We are in Baker Street in 1894: Sherlock Holmes is temporarily without cases to solve, so much so that he has to invent one from scratch, or a plot to kill him. This first case is super basic and serves to introduce the game system, even if it is not guided as a real tutorial. At the end of this case, the investigator learns from Dr. Watson that Captain Stenwick’s Maori servant has mysteriously disappeared. Thus begins the main strand of Sherlock Holmes: The Awakenedwhich will lead the detective born from the pen of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle to discover dark secrets and esoteric settings also linked to the myth of Cthulhu.

First of all, it should be noted that the game is a remake of the homonymous game developed by Frogwares itself back in 2007. Following this, the original gameplay has been completely distorted and transformed into the classic gameplay of the latest Holmes titles developed by the small software house. Frogwares is also keen to let us know that Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened it has been in development for less than a year. The works started in April 2022 and the team is located in Ukraine, in Kiev to be precise. The game also enjoyed a funding campaign on Kickstarter which allowed it to actually see the light despite the fact that the premises weren’t the best. An additional disclaimer specifies that uncensored racial and discriminatory issues have been included. All to better represent the real situation and setting of England in the late 1800s, without playing with the unsaid or offering an overly fictionalized representation. A courageous narrative choice that I personally fully support and appreciate very much.

The game is, like its recent predecessors developed by Frogwares, a pure detective adventure with no real action scenes, but all about exploration and reasoning. Almost a modern point and click. Each area is divided into at least two crime scenes that must be explored from top to bottom to find clues that must be connected in a special section called “Mental Palace” in which, by inserting the various pieces of evidence inside Holmes’ neurons, it is It is possible to reconstruct the passages and find the key clues of the case we are following. However, gathering clues is not always enough. In fact, it happens quite often that you have to select the evidence and question someone from the passers-by or a witness to investigate further aspects of the scene or look for a particular place.

In some circumstances, when an object is surrounded by a sort of green halo, it is possible to access concentration mode by pressing the RB key. Through this mode, some parts of the scenario that are normally not very visible or completely invisible are highlighted, in order to be able to analyze them and make sure that Sherlock can deduce something. Finally, last but not least, some scenes must be reconstructed through a method called “imagination”, which if we want we can translate it as a more in-depth level of concentration. In this mode, a series of bubbles appear which represent the succession of events we are observing, surrounded by another series of smaller bubbles which instead represent the assumed reconstruction of this event. Imagine the Sherlock Holmes movies, when Robert Downey Jr. anticipated the attack he was about to make.



Once the culprit has been unequivocally framed, we have a chance to charge him. To do this, a special menu appears in which, through a dialogue, we must select the evidence that connects him to the case, in order to obtain a confession. Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened it is divided into 8 chapters and getting to the end will take time depending on how much memory and sense of direction you have. I finished the game in about a dozen hours, but got lost an infinite number of times, and also encountered a bug that forced me to repeat an entire chapter all over again.

Amore

Satisfying puzzles

– Solving all the puzzles in the game was a great satisfaction. Once you understand the mechanism and have identified the clues by exploring the entire crime scene, the solution has always been satisfying, sometimes managing to accurately anticipate the explanation of the events given by Sherlock.

A beautiful story, which is worth following to the end.

– What tied me to my chair until the last minute was definitely the plot. The dark and Lovecraftian atmosphere, combined with a narrative that gets straight to the point and doesn’t get lost here and there with the digressions of secondary cases. There are plenty of twists.

Long-lived but with some tricks

– The main campaign can be completed around ten hours, going fast enough. If you already know the points where to go and the various tests, it is much less so, but Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened it’s a game that lends itself to a single run because it doesn’t have many possible variations. However, the broth is lengthened a bit by the long phases of exploration that are a bit for their own sake, of the sort “go from place A to place B, then go back to A via C”.

I hate it

A real tutorial is missing

– Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened begins and you are literally thrown into the game world without any explanation of the gameplay. Although practically identical to the previous chapters, it is assumed that the player is used to the mechanics that are actually difficult to master. I advise all those who are approaching the saga for the first time to take a picture of the screen in the legend. It will be extremely useful and will allow you not to jump back and forth between menus during the game.

Technically backward

– Net of the particular situation of the developers based in Kiev, which is well explained at the beginning with a disclaimer and to which I have all my esteem and support, overall the game has a fairly backward technical sector. Precisely because it is a remake of a 2007 game, but not a remastered one, an extra effort had to be made at least in terms of animations and graphic cleaning. We’re talking about a game that has a lower price than the so-called “triple A”, but which is perhaps still too high for what it offers.

At times confusing and frustrating

– The learning curve, particularly if you’re dry of the previous chapters, is quite steep. For example, it was possible to give a modernization to the map, the only usefulness of which is to set the fast travel in the various areas into which it is divided. In this way, if you don’t have a particularly acute sense of direction, or if, as in my case, you are not particularly attentive to the cut-scenes, you can also spend tens of minutes looking for particular places you have already visited previously.

Let’s sum up

Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened it is a game “in gusts”. The plot is very beautiful and interesting, it kept me busy and interested until the end, however, thanks to a few too many bugs and a slightly too frustrating and confusing gameplay, I spent some moments in which I thought I would have abandoned the game without reaching the end. I could recommend the purchase but still waiting for a small price cut.