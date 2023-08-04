Sherry Fino “Ojalay” (2023) – Review on MondoSonoro

Broken pipe and electronic vein, fresh experimentation without complexes, to the grave and with an open heart. “Olajay” (23) is the title in Caló (“curse” in Spanish) of the debut of this Jerez-Sevillian trident with a flamenco essence and stark urban impulses: the producers Manu Flores and Aytami (Jerez de La Frontera) and the chameleonic Quentin from Lebrija Gas. Creative combo that opens wounds and dances about lovesickness, to the rhythm of synthesized rumbas that at times borders on the most unbridled cañí rave, with emotion on the surface and the free spirit of Las Grecas and Los Chorbos under its wings.

Thus begins this bad omen, this curse, this “I pray to the three hells“, It is “I always come back to you”, with “Hijos del Sol” and Quentin burning the ships from the first quejío, possessed by Manzanita in this very personal tribute to the working class, to the roots and to the land that our people trod on.

“You are going to end up crying tears of blood, / that they have given you everything and you do not want anyone”. In “Satangos” we lose control, letting that dark, vengeful and poisonous side that we all have slept deep inside, to a greater or lesser extent, ooze out, floating in beats and oriental-electronic rhythms, with extra jereles and urban phrasing: Eddie Coopermen (Space Surimi) in da house shooting rhymes into the air over and over again. In “Divé” we lowered the beats, but not the intensity or the toxicity of the lyrics, with Quentin linking verses over a slow fire and entrails wide open, to the keyboard and with a copler aftertaste, with the soul of a wounded rancher who craves an eye for an eye, pain and suffering between glass and broken hearts: “I want you to cry and stop laughing, / I want you to feel what you have made me suffer. / If someone touches you, that they cannot feel, / and your lies haunt you to the end”.

“The words go through like bullets“, but “in this dark room no one can hurt me”, thus we take refuge in “Búnker”, with Berna as a new guest, connecting rhymes that ooze that struggle that looms between silence and depression, with a pulse of old school hip-hop with Jonda roots. And before and during, a zigzagging guitar and gushing palms, while Quentin exudes pinch and feeling, floating in those hypnotic electronic seas made in Sherry Fino, with sister echoes of Caliphate ¾.

The compás does not decay at any time and the most danceable and flamenco electronic music blends into “Gitana”, a cascade of broken pipe that ends in “Tres infiernos”, another of the tracks that best condenses the essence of the work: rumba and electronic sounds , with rhythms that go from India to Turkey, while the void of the absent half continues to fester curses “so I don’t have to see your face”.

If before we went to the Plazuela with our “naikis” new, now we will melt their soles and sweat lysergy from every pore of our skin in the middle of the track with “Veleta”, a withering hit that seems like a liberating bomb live, with an absorbing keyboard and Quentin, once again, to the heart open, until the roller coaster crests and falls into a multicolored, synthesized abyss; dreamlike techno-disco-cañí spiral from which we do not want to wake up under any circumstances.

“Everything that comes goes away” and the heartbeat speeds up, they swim out to sea and drown in loss, in the darkness of memory, of what was and ceased to be. But, that reminiscence spiders and never dies, and we follow its trail between neons, to end up sweating in the sickly labyrinthine loop of an infinite rave. We leave the minotaur behind and, as if it were a music box, we wind up the bad dream of “I know I didn’t care if I caused you all this pain”, a spectral lullaby as an apology and redemption, delicate and heartbreaking, with Andalusian rock complaints that split the sky in two.

As an epilogue and outro, wings on fire and a forced landing in “Quisimos ser dioses”, the last deadly dance soaked in flamenco-electronic arabesques and a devilish techno-futuristic pulse that, if it lasted a few more seconds, would very possibly burst our chests.

