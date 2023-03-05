In You’ve Got Mail the story of Roberta and Alessio: the woman wants to reconnect with the son she hasn’t seen for three years. The boy does not accept that his mother is engaged to David, a man 17 years his junior. Live he closes the envelope: “For me she is dead, she does not interest me”.

A You’ve Got Mailin the March 4 episode, the story of Roberta and Alessio: the woman turns to the program because she wants to reconnect with her son, whom she hasn’t seen for three years. The boy does not accept that the mother is engaged to David, man 17 years younger and with a different skin color than his own. Roberta got pregnant and when Alessio finds out he even tells her to terminate the pregnancy.

Roberta wants to reconnect with her son Alessio

Roberta addresses Alessio directly, explaining to him that she no longer knows how to get back to having a relationship with him, who has been missing for more than 3 years:

Everything I’ve done has always been in vain. I only received insults and swear words. I miss hearing myself called mom, since you call your father’s partner mom and you got her name tattooed too. There is only one mother and no one can take her place.

Alessio specifies that David’s skin color “is secondary” to him, but that he was ashamed of his young age. The problem, on the other hand, arose because the mother preferred her partner to him:

At home we were never happy and I told her ‘It’s me or him’ and she replied that she couldn’t finish a two year relationship. I don’t miss her, I don’t want to see her. David is as indifferent to me as she is. I was ashamed because it seemed like she was dating a friend of mine. I said she’s dead to me, but I don’t wish death on anyone.

Alessio closes the envelope and does not accept

Maria De Filippi tries to make Alessio think, explaining to him that it is clear how much his mother cares about him and that perhaps he should know his little sister: “I hope you understand that your mother loves you. There is a little girl who looks like you too”. But Alessio doesn’t want to know: “I am not interested”. “I guess you want to close the envelope”, says Maria De FIlippi. He nods. Roberta cries and begs him not to close, but her son doesn’t let go: “She’s good at playing the victim. Watching her? No, I don’t give a damn about her. I don’t even want to see it.”