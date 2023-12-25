Shifts in Influence and Reconciliation: A Global Inventory of the Middle East in 2023

The Middle East in 2023: A Year of Mixed Joys and Sorrows

By Liu Zhongmin (Professor, Institute of Middle East Studies, Shanghai International Studies University)

The year 2023 in the Middle East has been marked by positive and profound changes, as well as a new wave of conflict. According to Liu Zhongmin, Professor at the Shanghai International Studies University, the region has witnessed a shift in the influence of foreign powers, a trend towards reconciliation, and a focus on economic development. However, a new round of conflict between Palestine and Israel has also had significant implications for the region and beyond. Here’s a closer look at the global situation in the Middle East as outlined by Professor Liu Zhongmin.

Shifting from U.S. dominance to pluralistic balance: a new pattern of influence from foreign powers

For decades, the United States held sway over Middle East affairs. However, the dynamics have shifted, and 2023 has seen a move towards a more balanced influence from foreign powers. While the U.S. remains a significant player in the region, its influence has weakened, as it focuses on strategic contraction and great power competition. In contrast, Russia has continued to prioritize the Middle East as a strategic breakthrough direction, and China has played a constructive role in mediating regional conflicts and promoting reconciliation. Other emerging powers, such as India and Japan, have also increased their influence in the region, contributing to a more diversified and balanced external presence in the Middle East.

Seeking reconciliation and promoting development: the new situation in the Middle East

The trend towards reconciliation has eased regional security dilemmas, fostering improved relations among major regional forces and within the Arab Islamic world. In addition, countries in the Middle East have increasingly focused on economic development and international cooperation, with a concerted effort towards implementing comprehensive development strategies and visions. Furthermore, Middle Eastern countries have become important partners for global southern countries in international development cooperation, signifying their growing international influence.

Neighborhoods, regions and the world: multiple spillover harms from the new round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict

The conflict between Palestine and Israel in 2023 has had far-reaching implications for the region and the world. Both parties have suffered losses, with significant humanitarian crises unfolding in the aftermath of the conflict. While this round of conflict is not expected to lead to a regional war, it has intensified tensions and had negative impacts on global governance and international relations norms. The conflict has also exacerbated ethnic and religious tensions on a global scale, posing increased security risks.

Overall, 2023 has been a year of mixed joys and sorrows for the Middle East. While positive developments such as the trend towards reconciliation and a focus on economic development have been observed, the new round of conflict between Palestine and Israel has had significant and complex implications for the region and the international community.

Source: [Guangming Daily] (page 12, December 25, 2023)

