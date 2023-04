CHENNAI – She is eight months pregnant with her second child, has no direct political experience except a degree in Political Science and a master’s degree in hotel management and he is only 36 years old, half of his two coup challengers. Nevertheless, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, nicknamed “Ung-Ing”, is expected to win polls on voting in Thailand on May 14th. And she is the best hope of those who believe in democracy against the military who have been clinging to power for the past nine years.