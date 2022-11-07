BERLIN – The irritation in Berlin is palpable. While the Germania faces the knot of 1.2 million refugees who arrived this year fromUkraine but also from Syria and fromAfghanistan through the Balkan route, while the German mayors are shouting for a “new 2015”, a new refugee emergency, in Italy a diplomatic case has broken out again in a thousand migrants – in the meantime down to 500 – stranded on NGO ships.