Shipwreck in Greece, confesses one of the arrested smugglers. The other 8 deny being part of a criminal organization

One of the smugglers arrested for being shipwrecked in international waters off Pylos, Greece, he confessed to be involved in the smuggling of migrants. This was reported by the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, according to which the man confessed to having received money to carry out work on the ship “Adriana” during the journey from Libya. He said, however, that he was not a “key member” of the migrant smuggling network. The remaining eight smugglers deny the accusation of being part of a criminal network and to have caused the shipwreck. The defendants, of Egyptian nationality (between 20 and 40 years old), would have been members of the ship’s crew and would have had distinct roles in the smuggling of migrants. “It was an organized trafficking operation, prepared for 40, maybe 50 days,” the Greek Coast Guard official told Kathimerini. The alleged smugglers will be brought before the public prosecutor on Monday.

The rescues

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations continued without success. THEa frigate, three patrol boats and a helicopter are involved in the operations, with activities also hampered by strong winds. The hopes of finding survivors are practically non-existent. There were between 500 and 700 migrants on the vessel. They have been 104 people were rescued and 78 lifeless bodies were recovered. Nine survivors, all Egyptians between the ages of 20 and 40, were arrested on charges of human trafficking, manslaughter and forming a criminal organisation. One of them is still in the hospital.

What is certain is that the worst tragedy ever seen in the Mediterranean took place off Pylos. This was said by the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, Ylva Johansson, who recalled that the vessel was loaded with 750 people. «The coast guard ship approached the fishing vessel two hours before the sinking», reported a spokesman for the Athens government, claiming that the people on board refused any help, saying they wanted to come to Italy: «No help, go Italy».

The vessel would then continue sailing, the government spokesman specified, denying that the coast guard had thrown a mooring rope towards the vessel. In short, according to Athens “the approach of the coast guard cannot be linked to the sinking of the vessel in terms of time”. Meanwhile, Greek port authorities have identified 9 people among the rescued as suspected traffickers, who have been held in Kalamata, and one is in hospital. While a judicial investigation into the causes of the sinking is underway, Greek authorities say the fishing vessel capsized minutes after losing power, speculating that panic among passengers may have caused the vessel to list and capsize .

Political reactions to the tragedy

The issue has become the subject of political debate as Greece prepares to go to elections on June 25 and 21 arrests were made in protests that erupted in Athens Thursday night. Left opposition leader Alexis Tsipras visited the survivors and said the coastguard should tow the vessel safely as it approached Greek waters, a view shared by human rights organisations. Meanwhile, the SAR contact group met in Brussels, a meeting that had been scheduled for some time which was supposed to serve to take stock and fix the future work program among the technicians of the Twenty-seven but which, at the instigation of the Commission, found on the table the question of the shipwreck in Greece.

The group was set up at the time of the launch of the Migration Pact in September 2020 on Italian impetus and its relaunch responds to the requests of the Rome government, set out in the Interior Council last November and the EU summit in February, to work on a framework cooperation agreement for SAR operations managed by private entities.

The EU keeps repeating that the task of the border management agency Frontex is to warn of migrant boats and potential danger situations, but that decisions and search and rescue activities rest with member states. However, it is not excluded that in the face of yet another tragedy, which, as in Cutro, saw the notification of Frontex and the failure of the competent State to intervene, the European Commission may outline guidelines on the definition of “dangerous situation” necessary to trigger the alarm and help.

“It is a dramatic, inhumane and very dangerous situation”, commented the executive director of the agency, Hans Leijtens, “saving lives is obviously our priority. I wish I had the strength to stop the deaths. If I could, I would do it tomorrow. But we can’t work miracles.” While Brussels moves on the legislative front, hoping to see the Pact on migration and asylum approved, and on the executive front, with the action plans, the numbers arriving from Frontex on the flows of the central Mediterranean route are not at all reassuring.

In the first five months of the year, the number of detections of irregular crossings at the EU’s external borders reached 102,000, 12% more than a year ago, but the increase is mainly due to arrivals from the central Mediterranean, where more than doubled (160%) compared to the same period in 2022, the highest number recorded since 2017.