Shipwreck of 750 migrants in Greece: at least 79 victims, 104 saved

A fishing boat carrying hundreds of migrants sank southwest of the Peloponnese peninsula, in international waters, 47 nautical miles from Pylos. The death toll is at least 79 people, while the search for the missing continues. None of the 104 survivors wore a life jacket. The fishing boat had sailed from Tobruch, in Libya, and was headed for Italy, according to the first information collected by the Coast Guard. Search and rescue operations involve two patrol boats and a coast guard rescue vessel, a Greek navy frigate, seven vessels that were in the area, a navy helicopter and a drone.

“According to the statements of the people who were on board, the number of passengers was 750: we fear that unfortunately the number of dead will rise a lot,” said the governor of the Peloponnese region, Panagiotis Nikas, on the Kathimerin website. Nikas then explained that the Region has already started the “rental of special trucks for the correct management of the bodies” given that the Kalamata hospital is not equipped to deal with the emergency. The governor also added that a reception area for survivors has been set up in the city of Kalamata, to meet the needs of blankets, clothes and food.

Alarm Phone: lost contacts in the night

«Yesterday we were alerted by a boat in distress in the Greek Sar area. On board we were told that there were 750 of them, who left from Libya. Contact was lost shortly after midnight. Now we hear reports of a shipwreck and we fear they are true.’ To say it is Alarm Phone which had warned the authorities of the boat in difficulty.

According to the Greek coastguard, the vessel, bound for Italy, was spotted yesterday evening in international waters by a Frontex plane and two ships, 50 miles southwest of Pylos. The people on board, according to the coastguard, refused the assistance offered by the authorities yesterday evening. A few hours later the vessel capsized and sank. The Greek state television station Ert reports that the boat of migrants had left from Tobruk, Libya, south of Crete, with mostly young men in their twenties on board. The Greek authorities have not confirmed the place of departure, nor provided any information on the nationality of the migrants. The survivors of what was this year’s most dramatic shipwreck in Greece have been taken to the city of Kalamata.

None of the survivors wore a life jacket. All the migrants were taken to the port of Kalamata, where civil protection was activated to welcome them and the Greek president Katerina Sakellaropoulou is arriving. Search and rescue operations involve two patrol boats and a coast guard rescue vessel, a Greek navy frigate, seven vessels that were in the area, a navy helicopter and a drone.