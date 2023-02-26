A balance that rises by the hour, with dozens and dozens of people missing at sea. A boat carrying, according to witnesses, 250 people arriving from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan could not handle the very rough sea and crashed against the rocks a few meters from the coast of Steccato di Cutro. There are currently 40 bodies, including those of many children, recovered by the Port Authority and the Guardia di Finanza. But over 100 dead are feared

Patrol boats are busy at sea looking for survivors. Police and Carabinieri men also rushed to the scene, as well as Red Cross personnel. Governor Occhiuto attacked: “Calabria is in mourning, where is Europe?”. The mayor of Cutro, among the first to rush, explained: “Migrants had already arrived, but there had never been a tragedy of this size”.



(ansa)