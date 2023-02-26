A balance that rises by the hour, with dozens and dozens of people missing at sea. A boat carrying, according to witnesses, 250 people arriving from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan could not handle the very rough sea and crashed against the rocks a few meters from the coast of Steccato di Cutro. There are currently 40 bodies, including those of many children, recovered by the Port Authority and the Guardia di Finanza. But over 100 dead are feared
Patrol boats are busy at sea looking for survivors. Police and Carabinieri men also rushed to the scene, as well as Red Cross personnel. Governor Occhiuto attacked: “Calabria is in mourning, where is Europe?”. The mayor of Cutro, among the first to rush, explained: “Migrants had already arrived, but there had never been a tragedy of this size”.
Conte: “No more slogans, now Europe is present in the management of flows”
“Dozens of dead, even children. Lives unjustly broken, the Mediterranean still stained with blood. Now we need to put slogans aside and ensure that Europe is truly present, supportive and united in managing and controlling migratory flows. We owe it to ourselves, to our values, to the hope that was in the eyes of those who died today”. Thus Giuseppe Conte, leader of the M5S, in a post on Facebook.
Renzi: “Stop the traffickers, not the NGOs”
“Another massacre of migrants at sea. And yet another massacre of children. We said it again this week in the Senate: human traffickers must be blocked, not NGOs and volunteers who try to save lives. An unspeakable pain”. The leader of IV Matteo Renzi writes it on social networks.
Salvini: “A tragedy, stopping the traffickers”
“A tragedy. By now the smugglers are putting increasingly less safe and run-down ‘small boats’ into the sea, earning, on the skin of these people, millions of dollars reinvested in weapons and drugs. Stopping human traffickers is everyone’s moral duty, especially for saving innocent lives. A prayer for these poor dead”. Thus the Minister of Infrastructure and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini comments on the shipwreck of migrants in Calabria in a post on Instagram.
The Red Cross: “This tragedy has awakened the communities”
“It is a bad awakening that must rouse the community so that similar tragedies do not happen”. The president of the Red Cross Rosario Valastro writes on Twitter after the sinking of a boat with dozens of migrants in Cutro, in Calabria. “Our volunteers – adds Valastro – are committed to rescuing the survivors and recovering the victims”.
43 bodies recovered, 80 rescued
So far, 43 bodies have been recovered after the shipwreck on the coast of Steccato di Cutro, near Crotone. The people rescued so far are 80. The Coast Guard communicates it.
There could be over a hundred victims of the shipwreck
There could be more than 100 victims of the shipwreck of the boat loaded with migrants that took place at dawn in Steccato di Cutro. The uncertainty is due to the fact that the rescuers do not have a reliable number of people on board. According to some survivors they would have been around 180. For others many more, at least 250. An assessment made difficult by the fact that they don’t even speak English
Piantedosi: “Stop departures”
“The shipwreck that took place off the coast of Calabria saddens me deeply and first of all imposes on us the deep condolences for the lost human lives”. This was stated by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, who could perhaps already arrive in Calabria today. “It is a huge tragedy – continues the owner of the Viminale – which demonstrates how it is absolutely necessary to firmly combat the chains of irregular immigration, in which unscrupulous smugglers operate who, in order to get rich, organize these improvised trips, with inadequate boats and in It is essential to continue with every possible initiative to stop departures and that crossings are not encouraged in any way which, by exploiting the illusory mirage of a better life, feed the chain of traffickers and cause disasters such as today”.
Meloni: we demand collaboration from the departure states
The prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, expresses “her deep sorrow for the many human lives cut short by human traffickers. It is criminal to launch a boat just 20 long with as many as 200 people on board and with adverse weather forecasts. It is inhumane to exchange the lives of men, women and children for the price of the ‘ticket’ paid by them in the false perspective of a safe journey. The government is committed to preventing departures, and with them the consummation of these tragedies, and will continue to do so, first of all by demanding maximum collaboration from the countries of departure and origin. The action of those who speculate on these dead today, after having exalted the illusion of an immigration without rules, is self-explanatory”. Thus Palazzo Chigi in a note.
The survivors: “We were 250 on the boat”
The death toll from the shipwreck of migrants at the “Steccato” di Cutro is destined to seriously worsen. The approximately fifty survivors found on the beach told the rescuers, in fact, that there were at least 250 on the fishing boat on which they were travelling, which broke in two due to the very rough sea. The hypothesis made by investigators and rescuers is that the victims of the shipwreck are therefore many more than ascertained up to now.
