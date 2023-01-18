“The images of those people being dragged out of their shelters will stay with me for a lifetime,” wrote the firefighter Zbigniew Leszek Grzywaczewski in the diary of the inglorious days of spring 1943, when the Nazis destroyed the Warsaw ghetto and exterminated its inhabitants by the tens of thousands, deporting all the others.

Those images have remained secret, even longer: only a month ago, thirty years after the death of his father, Maciejthe son of Zbigniew, discovered, with great emotion, in a forgotten box, the roll of negatives that the amateur photographer had managed to impress while trying to put out the flames of the deadly fire.