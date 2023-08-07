Shock in France, locked up at home since 2011. Her husband arrested

Chilling discovery in France: a 53-year-old woman had been locked up since 2011, in an apartment in Forbach in the Moselle department, not far from Germany, in the east of the country. The woman was discovered in the morning by the police who arrested her 55-year-old husband. The man, of German nationality, was arrested around six in the morning and placed in custody. His wife was found naked in a room, with a shaved skull, malnourished and with fractures, a source close to the investigation specified, confirming information from Rmc.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

