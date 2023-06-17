Shock in London, four bodies found in an apartment, two adults and two children

9
Four people – an 11-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man and woman – were found dead in a flat in Hounslow, west London. The BBC reports it. Police were called in around 3pm yesterday and officers found the lifeless bodies – after forcing entry to the apartment in the Bedfont area – in what was described as a “terrible accident”. The investigations are in the initial stage. “We are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident,” Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said.
