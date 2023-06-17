Home » Shock in London, four bodies found in an apartment, two adults and two children
Shock in London, four bodies found in an apartment, two adults and two children

Shock in London, four bodies found in an apartment, two adults and two children

Four people – an 11-year-old girl, a three-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man and woman – were found dead in a flat in Hounslow, west London. The BBC reports it. Police were called in around 3pm yesterday and officers found the lifeless bodies – after forcing entry to the apartment in the Bedfont area – in what was described as a “terrible accident”. The investigations are in the initial stage. “We are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident,” Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said.

