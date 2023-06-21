“Shock sounds every 30 minutes” heard by sonar: but searches for Titan submarine are negative. The oxygen will run out on Thursday at 11

Hope was kindled Wednesday morning, bounced off sonar buoys in action to search for the submarine missing with five people aboard. The submarine “shot sounds” detected “every 30 minutes” in the North Atlanticwhere is the Titan – headed to the wreck of the Titanic – disappeared two days ago, they had speeded up the search. It all started with the pick up of a Canadian P-8 aircraft involved in the search, followed by further sonar which had heard again of the “hits” four hours later, as written in an internal email sent to US Department of Homeland Security officials. All this about 24 hours from the moment in which the “breathable air” on board the Titan submarine lost in the North Atlantic could run out. A time set shortly after 5 Eastern Standard Time (East) on Thursday, June 22, or 11 in Italy, as announced by the US Coast Guard.

But the searches in the following hours gave negative results “but continue”, as explained by the Coast Guard. As the hours go by, however, the chances of finding the 5 alive on board the Titan, which has lost its traces for over 48 hours, decrease more and more. Because there are only a few left before the oxygen available to the submarine’s occupants runs out, making searches to save them in vain. At a press conference, Captain Jamie Frederick The US Coast Guard said the search operation is “very complex” and covers up to 7,600 square miles (about 20,000 square kilometers), an area larger than the state of Connecticut.

In addition, a Operative center a Boston to coordinate the efforts of the United States, Canada and the company that owns the submarine, the OceanGate Expeditions, specializing in deep sea submarine expeditions. The operation is so difficult that it is like looking for a mine in a minefield. During the press conference, Frederick listed the number of resources made available for research: from a US military transport aircraft Lockheed C-130 Hercules to a Canadian aircraft Boeing P-8 Poseidon can detect objects under the sea. According to Rear Admiral John Mauger of the US Coast Guard, the searches – in which Polar Prince is also participating – concern an area “about 1,450 kilometers east of Cape Cod, at a depth of about 4,000 meters”.

“It’s a’remote area and it’s complicated cConduct a search in such an area”. Meanwhile, he is still unaware of what might have happened. The hypothesis are the most disparate: a black-out which blew up communications, a short circuit that started a mini-fire on board, which may have damaged not only the operating systems (but also generated toxic fumes). Or even the boat, pushed by the currents, got caught between the debris of the Titanic. Of course, if the submarine is still intact and has not imploded, those on board as well as risk running out of oxygen, those on board are certainly very cold and will be in a state of extreme tension. Also because they probably know that finding the submarine is only the first step: once it is identified – depending on the depth where it is – bringing it to the surface will not be a given at all. And time is running out more and more.

