Shock video in the New York Times, Greece pushes migrants into the sea

Listen to the audio version of the article

A 6-month-old baby picked up and tossed about like a package from a bus on the island of Lesbianon a vessel of the Greek Coast Guard and finally on a dinghy left adrift in the middle of the Aegean Sea, together with 12 other people.

It is the most shocking image among those taken byAustrian activist Fayad Mulla who, over the past two years, has tried to document the ill-treatment suffered by thousands of refugees landed on the Greek island.

The video, which the New York Times published exclusively after having verified its authenticity, it falls like a boulder on Sunday’s elections for the prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who, just a few days ago, defended his government’s “tough but fair” policies and boasted of a 90% drop in the arrival of “illegal migrants”.

Abandoned migrants

I desperate abandoned by Greece in the middle of the sea came from Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea. “We thought we wouldn’t survive that day. They put us on that inflatable raft without any mercy», said the mother of little Awale, 27-year-old Somali Naima Hassan Aden who had arrived the day before from Jilib, a small city controlled by Islamic extremists Al Shabab.

With her, crammed into the van and then onto the raft, also 40-year-old Sulekha Abdullahi and her six children, Mahdi and Miliyen, two young men aged 25 and 30 captured by the Greek authorities in the woods of Lesbos. The New York Times tracked them down and interviewed them days after their Aegean odyssey, in a detention center in Izmir, in Türkiye.