A young African-American sleeps sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV. The agents of the parking police of Washington DC they became suspicious and broke into the vehicle. These are the facts at the origin of the tragic death of the Delaneo Martina 17-year-old boy killed on 17 March.

The policemen get on board, he wakes up with a start and starts again, one of the officers, the one who climbed in the back door, stays in the car, orders him to stop but he continues to drive. He points his gun at his back and fires at point blank range, killing him. The car ends its race against the wall of a house, but the young man was already dead.