Shocked the whole United States!Sex scandal with 8 police colleagues, she speaks out for the first time

The La Vergne, Tennessee (La Vergne) police sex scandal, dubbed by the US media as “shocking the nation” and “shocking the police world”, has recently made new progress.

Based on Fox News, NBC and other reports on the 2nd local time, the married former female police officer Maegan Hall (Maegan Hall), who was accused of having sex scandals with 8 male police colleagues, claimed that she was actually a police officer. Coerced and manipulated by eight people, he gradually became a victim of “sexual exploitation”. “I said no, but they didn’t listen. In the end, I could only give in under pressure.”

According to reports, this is the first time Hall has spoken out since he was fired due to the scandal in January this year. On Monday, she and her lawyer filed a lawsuit in federal court against the three police directors involved, including the former director, and the city government for “violating civil rights.”

According to earlier US media reports, in December last year (2022), Hall, a former policewoman in Tennessee, was exposed to having an affair with four male colleagues in the same police station. Threesomes with married male colleagues and their wives.

After arousing high-level attention, further internal investigations found that four other police officers were involved in the case, and several of them even had sexual misconduct while on duty. The final five officers were fired and three were suspended.

The “Daily Mail” stated that this police sex scandal that shocked the United States triggered a series of dismissals and disciplinary measures, which directly caused the city of Lavergne, a city with a population of only 39,000, to lose about 12% of its police force overnight. .

Maegan Hall

Fox News reported that since being fired from the police department in January, Hall has been under great pressure from public opinion. Recently, she broke her silence for the first time and accepted an exclusive interview on the sex scandal.

On Monday, Hall filed a lawsuit in federal court against the three police chiefs involved, including the former chief, and the city government for “civil rights violations.” In her 51-page federal complaint, she blamed marital crises for the promiscuous affair and said she was “sexually exploited” in a male-dominated police department.

