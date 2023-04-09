Tonight at 19:15 on Kurir TV, the guest of the show “Crna hronika” is a woman fighter, a single mother of two boys and a victim of domestic violence.

Every third woman in Serbia has suffered some form of violence. Violence against women and girls is the most common and severe form of violation of human rights and freedoms.

The first slap should be an alarm for women to turn around and leave, because according to experience, every story starts with just one slap or insult, and the continuation is always worse and more brutal.

That’s how her story began, she fell in love and got married at the age of 17, she left her parents’ home and started a married life that already in the first months turned into a kind of captivity. She received the first slap for looking at an ordinary passerby. She tried several times to get out of the toxic relationship, each attempt ended with pleas, threats and brutal beatings. She had two children and gave her marriage another chance until her husband pulled a knife and stabbed her 17 times.

The tendons on her arms were cut, her lung tissue was punctured, on the edge of life, with the last atoms of life force, the brave mother managed to raise the baby in her bloody arms, take her three-year-old son by the hand, lead them out of the house and call for help.

The touching story of a young woman whose desire to protect her children was stronger than a sharp knife, loss of blood and death will leave everyone speechless tonight at 7:15 p.m. in the “Crna breaking latest news” show on Kurir TV.