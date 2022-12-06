The CCP officially announced that Jiang Zemin died of illness in Shanghai at 12:13 on November 30. (Image credit: Getty Images)

[Look at China, December 2, 2022](See the interview and report by Chinese reporter Li Yue) According to the CCP’s Xinhua News Agency, Jiang Zemin, the former leader of the CCP, died in Shanghai at 12:13 on November 30. Generally, after the death of an ancient emperor, history will have an evaluation of his life. As a personal witness of the June 4th student movement, Mr. Tang Baiqiao made a four-character evaluation of Jiang Zemin, the former leader of the Communist Party of China, when he was interviewed by “Looking China“. the wicked.

Evaluation of Jiang Zemin’s life after the conclusion of the conclusion of the coffin: the number one villain

Tang Baiqiao pointed out that Jiang Zemin deserved to die. He is the most villainous person in modern Chinese history, but many people don’t know it very well, especially after the outbreak of the White Paper Revolution, everyone directed their anger at Xi Jinping, but in fact China’s The first culprit should be Jiang Zemin, who was the main culprit in the suppression of June 4th. It is also because of the merits of the suppression of June 4th that he secured the position of General Secretary of the CCP for 10 years, and then during Hu Jintao’s 10-year tenure, he was extended to the Military Commission The chairman continued to be the Supreme Emperor for two years. After he retired from the chairmanship of the Military Commission, his henchmen Xu Caihou and Guo Boxiong, the two vice-chairmen of the Military Commission, continued to evade Hu Jintao. Therefore, Hu Jintao is basically a puppet emperor, and Jiang Zemin is still doing whatever he wants, covering the sky with one hand, including Zhou Yongkang and Bo Xilai, who do not take Hu Jintao seriously. In the 20 years from 1989 to Hu Jintao’s resignation, including the period when Xi Jinping came to power, basically Jiang Zemin ruled.



The First Deadly Sin: Governance with Corruption

Tang Baiqiao commented that Jiang Zemin committed three major crimes: first, all the corruption in China‘s current society, the first or complete responsibility is Jiang Zemin. Because Jiang deliberately used a kind of corruption to govern the country, that is, he deliberately corrupted officials at all levels, deliberately made this society rotten, and morality rotted.

Not only that, he also exported this corruption to the whole world to corrupt politicians all over the world, including those in the United States, so it is very difficult for the whole world to deal with the CCP. Just like the malignant tumor on a person, you have to cut it off, you have to kill it, and your healthy cells may also be killed. If you don’t kill it, it will spread. It was the CCP that Jiang Zemin was in power at that time. It’s like a malignant tumor spreading rapidly all over the world, causing the entire human race to be in a state of cancer with cancer cells. This was caused by Jiang Zemin alone.

The Second Deadly Sin: Corrupting the People

At that time, Jiang Zemin proposed to “nip out all unstable factors in the bud.” He wanted to make the whole people drunk after corruption. Isn’t he very famous for a saying? Call muffled to make a fortune. Since ancient times, no matter whether the Chinese and foreign heads of state or feudal emperors, no one would rule the country in this way. If you make a fortune in silence, if you come up with such a slogan and an idea, do you want the justice of this society? Do you want social morality? Do you want the rules of society? Do you want the laws of society? All of these are subject to making a fortune in a muffled voice, that is to say, as long as you can make money, you can ignore other things, so this society is completely corrupted! Rot quickly!

Today’s Chinese people only kill acquaintances and bully acquaintances. They can no longer bully strangers, and they only defraud acquaintances if they can’t be deceived. The corruption of this society has never been seen in human history. The corruption in China‘s officialdom and the degeneration of society to the present situation has turned into such a disaster, almost like a hell on earth, and Jiang Zemin is the chief culprit.





Mr. Tang Baiqiao, who witnessed the June 4th student movement, said that the most serious thing Jiang Zemin did was the heinous and brutal persecution of Falun Gong. (Image source: See China Cartography)

The Third Deadly Sin: Persecution of Falun Gong

The third deadly sin is the most serious. It is the heinous and brutal persecution of Falun Gong.

This goes beyond 1989 (June 4th), because the persecution is protracted. It has been persecuted for more than 20 years from 1999 to now, and it has not stopped. Moreover, the intensity and cruelty of the persecution are unprecedented. The persecution in 1989 was a period, and it passed quickly. Of course, the suppression with guns was also very tragic.

After 1999, Jiang Zemin’s persecution of Falun Gong proposed that Falun Gong should be eradicated within three months, but Falun Gong practitioners are said to number in the hundreds of millions. If you want to eradicate Falun Gong, what kind of concept is that? It’s genocide. Although it is said that all Falun Gong practitioners have not been physically eliminated, tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, or even millions of people have been imprisoned in labor camps, persecuted in various forms, and disappeared until they were finally harvested alive organ. This is a crime unprecedented in human history.

The crimes committed by the Nazis are probably the most heinous in recent history. Putting Jews in concentration camps, killing them with gas, but that kind of killing is nothing compared to live organ harvesting. Therefore, live organ harvesting is unheard of in human history, and it happened during the Jiang Zemin period.

The establishment of the 610 Office started when Jiang Zemin came to power, gradually established the Stability Maintenance Office, and then said that beating to death is nothing, just Jiang Zemin’s slogan.

Although China is not a society ruled by law, there are still some laws. For example, when I was imprisoned in 1989, when those cadres wanted to beat us, they ordered the prisoners to beat us, because when they beat us, they knew it was illegal. It is still very taboo to say “if it doesn’t work well”, they may still be liquidated, so I was beaten by the cadres myself or not, it was the cadres who ordered others to beat me. But after the persecution of Falun Gong in 1999, Jiang Zemin directly said that beating to death was nothing, and the thugs in the 610 Office were irresponsible. So the subsequent torture, when it developed to the end, was live organ harvesting! It was all done by Jiang Zemin.

These three crimes were all committed by Jiang Zemin in the past 33 years in China.

Recognize the serious crimes committed by Jiang Zemin and never reverse the case for him

After the white paper revolution, some people said that Xi Jinping was bad. Because of the epidemic prevention, more people now hate Xi Jinping. Many young people may not know about Jiang Zemin, or even forget about Jiang Zemin, so some people even do something ridiculous. Speaking of remembering Jiang Zemin, of course this is very rare.

But the reason for remembering Jiang Zemin is because of people’s rebellious psychology. They feel that Xi Jinping is so bad now, we want you to step down, you seal us up, and seal us into your home, just like after Deng Xiaoping’s June 4 massacre, some people remember Like Mao Zedong, he said that Mao Zedong did not kill us at that time. This kind of thinking is very short-sighted and very emotional.

Why do I want to say something special today? Whatever Jiang Zemin did in any period of modern history is the most serious thing. If we make a final judgment on his death today, these three crimes will forever convict him. On the pillar of shame in history, it must never be forgotten, and no one should ever want to reverse the case for him.

Or someone will do more evil things than him in the future, and then he will become a good enlightened ruler. This is something we, as intellectuals and people with independent thinking, should never agree to.

