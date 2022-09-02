(Original title: A moment of shock! The Argentine vice president was accidentally stuck in the head with a gun finger and escaped)

Financial Associated Press, September 2 (Editor Shi Zhengcheng)On Thursday evening local time, Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez suffered a horrific moment at the door of her house: surrounded by supporters, a pistol suddenly appeared and pulled the trigger on her head, but fortunately, there was a problem with the assassin’s pistol, which made the Argentine political evergreens have escaped catastrophe.

(The scene of the assassination, source: social media)

According to the photos and videos at the scene, the perpetrator was very close to Christina, and the gun was about to point to her head. At the moment of shooting, the vice president made a subconscious dodge action.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez then made a nationally televised speech, which made the event widely spread in the international community.

(television speech, source: social media)

Fernandez said a man pointed a gun at the vice president’s head and pulled the trigger, the worst incident since Argentina returned to democracy in 1983.

After the incident, the Argentine capital police arrested the gunman on the spot. According to local media reports, the perpetrator was a 35-year-old Brazilian man who expressed support and sympathy for far-right organizations on social media. However, the official has not yet confirmed this.

Argentine Security Minister Anibal Fernandez said in an interview with the media that the perpetrator was immediately controlled by the vice president’s private security team. The gun was loaded with five bullets, and the killer pressed the trigger but failed to fire it. Follow-up investigators will further explore the details.

Evergreen in South American Politics

As an evergreen tree in South American politics, Christina, born in 1953, joined the political movement as early as the 1970s, and was elected as a provincial councillor in 1989, officially entering the political arena. With her assistance in 2003, Cristina’s husband Nestor was elected president of Argentina. Four years later, Cristina was overwhelmingly elected president of Argentina, and was successfully re-elected in 2011 until she resigned in 2015. She is also the first former president of Argentina to refuse to attend the handover ceremony since 1983, due to a breakdown in talks with her successor, Mauricio Macri.

In terms of economic policy, Christina also has a very distinctive label: emphasizing government intervention and strict foreign exchange controls. When she left office, inflation in Argentina was around 20 percent, not too high by the country’s standards. But then Macri’s economic reforms didn’t work out well, with Argentina’s inflation soaring to 50% even before the pandemic. Therefore, during the 2018 World Cup, the allusions of Argentine fans who “borrowed a 50% interest rate loan shark to go to Russia to see Messi” were also left.

(Argentine inflation rate, source: tradingeconomics)

Cristina is currently facing charges from Argentine prosecutors who accused her of corruption in public works during her presidency from 2007 to 2015, demanding a 12-year prison term and a life ban from politics. As a result, a large number of supporters have gathered near Christina’s residence since last week, and even clashed with the police. The chaotic scene also allowed the assassin to find an opportunity.