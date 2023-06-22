Shocking seizure at the border crossing | Info

Serbian customs officials made an incredible seizure today at the Horgoš border crossing!

They prevented an attempt to smuggle 240 kilograms of hookah coal, which was loaded into a van with domestic license plates. The offense was discovered at the entrance to the country, when a VW Crafter van driven by a 33-year-old Serbian citizen was singled out for a detailed inspection.



SHOCKING SEIZURE AT THE HORGOŠ BORDER CROSSING: He reported a used kitchen and appliances, and here’s what he was actually transporting

The driver of the van reported to the customs officials a second-hand kitchen, a medical bed, three new household appliances and two second-hand televisions, but during the inspection, 12 undeclared boxes with 20 packages of 1 kilogram of hookah coal each, which were covered with a blanket, were also discovered in the trunk.

It is about the coal “Amy Deluxe Coconut Charcoal”, which is obtained from coconut shells and is considered a slow-burning ecological fuel. After discovering the undeclared goods, the driver told the customs officers that he did not know that amount of coal was in his van. Undeclared charcoal for hookahs was temporarily detained until the end of the misdemeanor proceedings before the competent court.

The new seizure took place only seven days after the customs officials in Kelebia in a car with German plates found 15 million euros.

(MONDO/Kurir)

