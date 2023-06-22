Home » Shocking seizure at the border crossing | Info
World

Shocking seizure at the border crossing | Info

by admin
Shocking seizure at the border crossing | Info

Serbian customs officials made an incredible seizure today at the Horgoš border crossing!

Source: Customs of Serbia

They prevented an attempt to smuggle 240 kilograms of hookah coal, which was loaded into a van with domestic license plates. The offense was discovered at the entrance to the country, when a VW Crafter van driven by a 33-year-old Serbian citizen was singled out for a detailed inspection.


See description

SHOCKING SEIZURE AT THE HORGOŠ BORDER CROSSING: He reported a used kitchen and appliances, and here’s what he was actually transporting

Hide description

Source: Serbian Customs No. picture: 5 1 / 5 Source: Customs of SerbiaNo. picture: 5 2 / 5 Source: Customs of SerbiaNo. image: 5 3 / 5 AD Source: Serbian Customs No. picture: 5 4 / 5 Source: Customs of SerbiaNo. image: 5 5 / 5

The driver of the van reported to the customs officials a second-hand kitchen, a medical bed, three new household appliances and two second-hand televisions, but during the inspection, 12 undeclared boxes with 20 packages of 1 kilogram of hookah coal each, which were covered with a blanket, were also discovered in the trunk.

It is about the coal “Amy Deluxe Coconut Charcoal”, which is obtained from coconut shells and is considered a slow-burning ecological fuel. After discovering the undeclared goods, the driver told the customs officers that he did not know that amount of coal was in his van. Undeclared charcoal for hookahs was temporarily detained until the end of the misdemeanor proceedings before the competent court.

The new seizure took place only seven days after the customs officials in Kelebia in a car with German plates found 15 million euros.

See also  Dylan Dog: "The Silent Invasion" - Mondo Japan

(MONDO/Kurir)

You may also like

De Luca’s fury on the Taormina case, “I...

Pnrr and differentiated autonomy, Elly Schlein in Enna...

Academy announces new rules for Oscar 2025 –...

Udinese Market – Silvestri: “Me at Roma? I’m...

The families of the missing millionaires in the...

PSG set the price of Kylian Mbappe

DAIMLER TRUCK EvoBus becomes Daimler Buses, company to...

According to the Russian authorities, the Ukrainian army...

ANAV Buses account for only 0.7% of climate-changing...

France, the government has dissolved the ecological collective...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy