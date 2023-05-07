Home » Shocking video of Texas mall shooting. The killer gets out of the car and opens fire: 9 dead and several injured
World

by admin
A series of shocking videos circulating on Twitter show the man who opened fire in a shopping center on the outskirts of Dallasin Texasget out of a gray car in the parking lot of the shopping center and shoot people.

The incident occurred on Saturday 6 May and cost the lives of eight people and injured another seven, three of which were seriously injured. The man was killed by the police

