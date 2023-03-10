Behind the massacre committed yesterday in the church of Jehovah’s Witnesses, there would be a former member of the same community. This is what Spiegel writes about last night’s attack in Hamburg where, according to the toll provided by Bild, seven people were killed and 8 were injured during a religious celebration by the group.

THE ALARM

The police, who intervened quickly on the spot, raised the alert, and asked residents of the area and neighboring neighborhoods to remain indoors, initially stating that the “alarm” was “in progress” and there it was “extreme danger” on the streets of the Hanseatic city. Initially it was in fact feared that one or more people had been hit, then fled. In the following hours, a law enforcement spokesman clarified that there were no clues that could confirm this fear and the alarm was canceled.

THE INVESTIGATION

The investigators have classified the incident as “Amoktat”, a term used in German to define the crazy gesture of those who shoot in the crowd. And now they believe that the perpetrator of the massacre could be among the victims: “But we don’t have one hundred percent certainty, and there are checks on this”, explained the spokesman again. “We were alerted at 9.15pm, and as we were very close to the building, we quickly arrived at the scene,” police said in the official statement. “The agents who entered the three-story building heard another shot fired. And a man was found upstairs, who later died”. It is not clear what kind of meeting was taking place in the church, where mass is held twice a week, precisely in the evening hours.

According to information from Spiegel, the suspect would be between 30 and 40 years old, and according to the first reconstructions of the investigators, she could have died on the spot. The perpetrator of the massacre would not be known as an extremist to the police. The weapon used would be a pistol. It is still unclear whether she was legally detained.

Stando all’Hamburger Abendblatt, seventeen people were unharmed last night during the attack on the church of Jehovah’s Witnesses, in Hamburg. The police have not yet provided an official toll, but according to Bild seven people have died and at least eight others have been injured.

“The news of the shootings in the church of Jehovah’s Witnesses is shocking,” Mayor Peter Tschenscher commented on Twitter, expressing “deep condolences for the victims and their families.” “The police are working hard on the investigation,” he later assured. The archbishopric also expressed its condolences: “In Hamburg, more people were victims of a brutal criminal act. There is still much to clarify. We are shocked. And let us pray together. Our thoughts go to those who were injured and to those was snatched from life.”

“I learn with great sadness of the massacre that took place last night in Hamburg. In this tragic circumstance, I express my deep condolences and closeness to the families of the victims and to the German people”. The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni writes it on social media.

