Shooting at a birthday party in Alabama: four boys dead, twenty injured

At least four teenagers were killed in a shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, during a teenager’s birthday party. At first the American media had spoken of six dead. The Alabama authorities also speak of many people injured in the shooting, which was allegedly caused by a dispute that broke out during a party for the 16th birthday.

“This morning, I mourn with the people of Dadeville and all of Alabama,” Governor Kay Ivey said. Also last night, two students were injured in a shooting at the Lincoln University campus in Pennsylvania.

The trail of blood doesn’t stop in the United States: a shooting in a park in Kentucky caused two deaths and the killer is on the run. The episode in Louisville, the Kentucky city where a week ago five people were killed and 8 others injured in a bank. In this case the toll could have been even more serious because the killer opened fire in a park, Chickasaw Park, where hundreds of people were gathered. Two dead and four injured, while police are still chasing the person who opened fire.