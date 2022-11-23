Home World Shooting at a Walmart in Virginia, several dead
Shooting at a Walmart in Virginia, several dead

Shooting at a Walmart in Virginia, several dead

Several people died and others were injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, USA. The local police reported it. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a large Walmart mall at around 10:15 p.m. local time, Chesapeake Police spokesman Leo Kosinski said in a briefing.

Officers found several people dead and wounded, presumably shot by a single shooter, who also apparently died during the shooting. The police spokesman did not quantify the number of dead, stating that at the moment they are “less than ten”.

