Shooting at Chisinau airport: two dead. Moldovan media: “Maybe a Wagner soldier”. The attacker arrested

He opened fire killing two people and then took others hostage. atChisinau airportcapital of Moldavia, a 43-year-old Tajikistan citizen fired a handgun as he stood at the airport, amidst thousands of people gathered to catch a plane. According to the rumors reported by the Moldovan newspaper Puls Mediathe attacker is a military coming from Türkiye and probably belonging to the group of mercenaries Wagner.

To man it was denied permission of entry into the country and while he was about to be accompanied to an office where the prohibition to stay would be issued, he stole a pistol from an agent and began to shoot. Next the man is barricaded with hostages and was only neutralized thanks to the intervention of the special forces who wounded him and then put him under arrest. The victims are a border policeman and a security officer. Another person, a civilian, was injured and required medical treatment. The airport was evacuated and all flights delayed until the area was secured.

