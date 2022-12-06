45,000 homes without power due to shooting at North Carolina substation

December 5th

Overseas Network, December 5th According to a report by the National Broadcasting Corporation of the United States on December 4th, a substation in North Carolina, the United States was shot and damaged, causing about 45,000 households to lose power.

Local police said they were investigating the widespread power outage in the southeastern part of the state as a deliberate crime in which the suspect fired multiple shots at the substation causing equipment damage. Police are looking for a suspect.

Brooks, a spokesman for the local energy company, said that on the evening of the 3rd, about 45,000 households lost power. Since multiple facilities were involved, the restoration work was complicated and the restoration time could not be estimated. time.”