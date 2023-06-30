Shooting at the airport in Moldova | Info

There was a shooting at the airport in Moldova.

Izvor: Shutterstock

An unknown person killed at least two people at Chisinau International Airport and then took hostages. “Several shots were fired. Passengers were evacuated for security reasons,” the Moldovan police said in a statement.

It was stated that two people were injured. The media reports unofficial information that a foreigner who arrived by flight from Turkey started shooting after being denied entry into the country. Allegedly, he stole the weapon from the border guard. “The authorities have confirmed that there are two victims. The ‘Munja’ special police brigade has arrived,” the police announced.

Later, the local police announced that the criminal was detained, that he was injured, and doctors were providing the necessary medical assistance. The prosecutor’s office of Moldova opened criminal proceedings regarding the attack.

(WORLD/RIA Novosti)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

