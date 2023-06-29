Shooting at the US consulate in Jeddah, the attacker and an armed guard dead

Listen to the audio version of the article

Shooting at the US consulate in Jeddah, the port city of Saudi Arabia. The US State Department said there were two victims: the same man who opened fire and a local security guard who worked at the consulate.

The motive for the attack is being investigated

The Department itself states that the motive for the attack is not clear, while no injuries or victims have been reported among American citizens. The consulate was closed throughout the shooting before the attacker was neutralized by Saudi security forces.

The assailant was killed by Saudi security forces, the State Department said, referring questions to Saudi authorities who are investigating. Saudi Arabia’s state news agency, quoting Saudi police, said the man had exited a vehicle outside the consulate with a gun. “The authorities have taken the initiative to address it as the situation required,” the news agency said. The consulate security officer killed was Nepalese.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

