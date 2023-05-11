Shooting in a Mercedes factory in Sindelfingen, Germany: two dead – breaking latest news

Shooting this morning at a Mercedes Benz factory in Sindelfingen, Germany near Stuttgartin Baden-Wuerttemberg.

The police let it be known that a 53-year-old man shot killing two 44-year-old employees, both of an outside firm, according to a statement from the Mercedes group. The killer was immediately arrested and the police recovered the murder weapon. According to investigators, the attacker acted alone. Several employees of the Mercedes factory were evicted from the plant and reported that theattack would have been aimed at the squad leadersreports Bild. The gunshots, according to the employees, would have been exploded in the foreman’s office area.

Always second Bildthe attacker would be a external employee of a logistics company. The police have, at the moment, reported that the investigation is ongoing, without providing further details.

The shooting “occurred around 7.45am”There are no further details, but the situation is now “under control,” Ludwigsburg police spokeswoman Yvonne Schachte said. Dozens of agents are on site.

The Sindelfingen plant is one of the largest of the Mercedes group: Active since 1915, counts today 35,000 employees. Here the models of the c are producedthe S axis and the EQS elettricas. In the departments not involved in the attack, production resumed in the morning.

In February 2022 a man had broke through the protective barriers of the building attempting to run over some people before being arrested.