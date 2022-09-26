Six people were killed and 20 others were injured in a shooting at school No. 88 of Izhevsk. This was reported by the press office of the Interior Ministry of the Russian Republic of Udmurtia, which on Telegram specified that “the police found the body of the man who opened fire. He reportedly committed suicide. At the moment, six people are known to have died and about 20 injured as a result of his actions, but the number of victims is being updated “. Earlier, the president of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, said that a employee of the school and that among the victims there were also some children. According to preliminary reports, he fired two Makarov pistols and was wearing a shirt with Nazi symbols.