Home World Shooting in a school in Russia: 6 dead and 20 wounded. Among the victims are children
World

Shooting in a school in Russia: 6 dead and 20 wounded. Among the victims are children

by admin
Shooting in a school in Russia: 6 dead and 20 wounded. Among the victims are children

Six people were killed and 20 others were injured in a shooting at school No. 88 of Izhevsk. This was reported by the press office of the Interior Ministry of the Russian Republic of Udmurtia, which on Telegram specified that “the police found the body of the man who opened fire. He reportedly committed suicide. At the moment, six people are known to have died and about 20 injured as a result of his actions, but the number of victims is being updated “. Earlier, the president of Udmurtia, Alexander Brechalov, said that a employee of the school and that among the victims there were also some children. According to preliminary reports, he fired two Makarov pistols and was wearing a shirt with Nazi symbols.

See also  Twitter reviews Musk's 43 billion bid

You may also like

The foreign press on the victory of melons

Pope: Eucharist heralds a new world from selfishness...

Navigating China丨Serving National Rejuvenation and Promoting Human Progress——Since...

The international political reactions between concern (among the...

A week of world public opinion focus: Can...

Online audience exceeded 370 million, the 4th Grand...

Shinzo Abe: Why Japan’s former PM’s state funeral...

A recruiting center in Russia is set on...

Navigating China丨Serving National Rejuvenation and Promoting Human Progress——The...

Japanese media: Fukushima radioactive sludge storage container will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy