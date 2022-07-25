Home World Shooting in Canada in Langley, “several dead”. A man arrested
Shooting in Canada in Langley, "several dead". A man arrested

Shooting in Canada in Langley, "several dead". A man arrested

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Monday he reported recording several shootings in the hinterland town of Langley Vancouverand claimed that a suspect is in custody.

Police say most of the shootings took place in downtown Langley and there is a report of a shooting in nearby Langley Township, a slum. Police issued a mobile alert to area residents around 6:30 this morning, telling them to avoid the area.

Police closed down a large section of 200th street, a main road through the city center.

Law enforcement then issued a mobile alert saying a suspect was in custody. However, the alarm said police were still trying to confirm whether the man was the only suspect involved.

Local media, citing police sources, indicate that there are several deaths and that it would be in all cases of homelessness.

