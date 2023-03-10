Moments of great fear in Germany, where last night seven people were shot and killed in a church of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the city of Hamburg. Someone fired in the melee during a meeting and, according to Bild, in the balance of this tragic night in the Altersdorf district, eight others present in the building at the time were seriously injured and were transported to hospital. The police, who intervened quickly on the spot, raised the alert, and asked the residents of the area and neighboring neighborhoods to remain indoors, initially stating that the “alarm” was “in progress” and that there was “extreme danger” on the streets of the Hanseatic city.

Initially it was feared that one or more people had been hit, then fled. In the following hours, a law enforcement spokesman clarified that there were no clues that could confirm this fear and the alarm was canceled. The investigators classified the incident as “Amoktat”, the term used in German to define the crazy gesture of those who shoot in the crowd. And now they believe that the person responsible for the massacre could be among the victims: “but we don’t have one hundred percent certainty, and there are checks on this”, the spokesman explained again. “We were alerted at 9.15pm, and as we were very close to the building, we quickly arrived at the scene,” police said in the official statement.

“The agents who entered the three-story building heard one more shot fired. And upstairs a man was found, who later died.” It is not clear what kind of meeting was taking place in the sect’s church, where mass is held twice a week, precisely in the evening hours. “The news of the shootings in the church of Jehovah’s Witnesses is shocking,” commented Mayor Peter Tschenscher on Twitter, expressing “deep condolences for the victims and their families.” “The police are working hard on the investigation,” he later assured. Even the archbishopric expressed its condolences: “In Hamburg, more people were victims of a brutal criminal act. There is still much to clarify. We are shocked. And we pray together. Our thoughts go to those who were injured and those who were taken from their lives”.

“We found a lifeless person in a church in GroßBorstel, who we assume may be the perpetrator. To rule out the involvement of other perpetrators, we carry out comprehensive checks and searches.” He then communicated the Hamburg police via Twitter, updating on the attack in a temple of Jehovah’s Witnesses which caused the death of at least seven people and injured several.