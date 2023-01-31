Ten people were injured in a shooting in Florida, the Lakeland Police Department said. According to police, two victims are seriously injured and eight sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police Chief Sam Taylor said during the press conference that all the victims were adult men between the ages of 20 and 35. Lakeland Police have not identified any suspects, but believe four alleged shooters fired from both sides of the street from their vehicle, which Taylor described as a four-door Nissan. Police believe the shooting was not accidental and that the victims were targeted.