Shooting in Mladenovac, eight dead | Info

Eight people were killed and at least 13 wounded in the shooting that took place tonight in Mladenovac.

Source: MONDO

In the shooting that took place tonight in the village of Dubona near Mladenovac, as many as 13 people were wounded, and eight people lost their lives, the media reports.

Uroš B. is suspected that around 11 p.m., after an argument with his friends in the school yard in the town of Dubona, went home, took a Kalashnikov and shot people. After injuring a large number of people, he got into a car and started a bloody spree in the surrounding areas.

Ambulance and police teams are at the scene of the incident. It is possible that there are more victims, a according to unofficial informationthere are also children among the wounded.

A man from a moving vehicle fired from a Kalashnikov first into the crowd, and later from a moving car, without choosing the victims. Negotiations are ongoing, and the attacker does not want to surrender.

Minister of Internal Affairs Bratislav Gašić assessed that the shooting near Mladenovac was a terrorist act.

All special units of the MUP are on the ground – SAJ, Police Brigade, Gendarmerie, Intervention Brigade, Helicopter units, members of the Belgrade and Smederevo police administrations, as well as members of the Public Health Service, and thermal imaging drones are also involved in the pursuit.

All ramps on the road Belgrade – Mladenovac are closed, and the police operation “Vihor” is in force. According to the media, the assailant fled in the direction of Niš in a “Mercedes”, and was surrounded in the village of Šepšin.

