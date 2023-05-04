Home » Shooting in Mladenovac in the schoolyard | Info
World

by admin
And helicopters will fly over the surroundings of Mladenovac while the pursuit of the attacker continues!

Source: Kurir/Damir Dervišagić

In a shooting in the vicinity of Mladenovac on Thursday evening, three people were killed and seven were wounded, doc new catastrophic news is arriving every minute. The bloody feast was allegedly carried out by a man (21) after fights in the school yard, after which, according to unofficial information, he went to the house, took a rifle and started shooting. The media reported that he killed a policeman and his sister and that he then started to run away, after which all police forces were dispatched to the surroundings of Mladenovac. There is a large number of wounded, including children.

During the police chase after him, he allegedly changed vehicles – “Mercedes”, then “BMW”, and the media reported that he was shooting at the police all the time during the chase in the vicinity of Mali Požarevac. It was also stated that while running away, he shot from the vehicle in the village of Dubona and in neighboring Šepšin, at everyone he found on the street.

The killed and wounded were sitting calmly on a bench, when a burst of fire was opened on them. All directions to the village are blocked“, they announced “Evening news“.

