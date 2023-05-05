Shooting in Mladenovac, pursuit of the attacker | Info

The suspect in the monstrous attack and the death of eight people refused to surrender after being surrounded by police.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that in shootings in Mladenovac eight people were killed on Thursday evening. While the wounded are being brought to the Emergency Center in Belgrade, as well as to KBC Dragiša Mišović, to the Zemun hospital and to the hospital in Smederevo, a large number of police officers surrounded the attacker, who is allegedly hiding in the woods during the night. Follow LIVE the latest news about the shooting in Mladenovac.

All special police units are on the ground, and the media reports that Gendarmerie units, SAJ brigade, helicopter units, as well as members of the Belgrade Police Department and the Smederevo Police Department are present. “Members of the special unit released the dogs on the attacker, which is standard procedure in delicate situations,” it was reported.

As the helicopter flew over the area where the assailant was surrounded, he refused to surrender and the police held him at gunpoint. He started the bloody feast in the school yard, and children are reportedly among the wounded.

The bloody feast began in the town of Dubona near Mladenovac, and after that the attacker allegedly shot from a moving vehicle and changed Mercedes and BMW cars. The media wrote that he continued to shoot in Šepšina near Mladenovac and in Mali Orašje near Smederevo, where he shot at a playground where young people gather. At this point, the reconstruction of his movement indicates that he fired at three locations.

Everything supposedly started in the school yard after an argumentafter which he allegedly went to the house, took a rifle and began to sow death by shooting those who did found them sitting quietly on the bench.