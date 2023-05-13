Shooting in Mostar | Info

The case is not related to an educational institution

Source: Željko Milićević, Anatolia

One person was wounded today in a shooting near an elementary school in Mostar, said the MUP of the Herzegovina-Neretva Canton.

Cantonal MUP spokesman Ljudevit Marić said yes this case is not related to that educational institution.

The shooting happened around 17:00 in the Rudnik settlement, as a result of a conflict between several people.

“Police officers immediately went to the scene and found one person with visible injuries caused by a gas gun, and took him in for questioning. Further investigations are being carried out in order to shed light on the case.”said Marić.

(Srna)